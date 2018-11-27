ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If you are a dog person, you are in luck. A new study shows women who sleep next to dogs at night get better sleep than those who sleep next to cats.
The Journal of the International Society for Anthrozoology found women were less disturbed at night when sleeping next to a dog.
Women who sleep next to cats did not show the same benefits.
