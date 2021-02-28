ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 72 percent of colleges and universities across the country will be considering prospective students on a "test optional" basis for the 2021-2022 school year.
The policy allows students to decide whether to submit a college entrance exam test score. In the past, an ACT or SAT test score was a regular part of a college application for most students.
The University of Missouri System, Washington University in St. Louis and St. Louis University are just a few of the local schools taking part in the test optional policy for the upcoming fall semester.
Education officials said the pandemic forced many testing sites to cancel their ACT and SAT exams last spring, causing an accessibility issue for some students.
Jack Stewart, a senior at Parkway West High School, was one of those students adversely impacted by the pandemic.
"Assuming I was going to take the ACT or SAT, I was taking prep classes," said Stewart. "But as soon as COVID hit there were shut downs at the testing facilities and that was one of the major reasons I wasn't able to take the ACT."
Stewart said he also invested months into studying with a tutor and always planned on taking the ACT to add to his application.
So far, he's received acceptance letters from multiple schools without submitting a test score. He's still waiting on a response from several highly selective universities, including Washington University, Northwestern and Vanderbilt.
"I felt like my application overall was pretty solid," he said. "I spent a lot of time on my letters and just formulating all the different volunteer hours, extra curriculars, leadership opportunities and whatnot that I've done throughout the years."
Sarah Sun, who is also a senior at Parkway West, said she too invested a lot of time in studying for the ACT prior to the pandemic. When it came time to register for the exam, things did not go as planned.
"Since we didn't have school, that test got cancelled," she said. "But because I still wanted to take it again, I ended up signing up for the June section too but that exam got cancelled."
Sun said she ended up finding a testing site in Hillsboro at the last minute and made the drive with her mom. She scored a 35 and included it with her application. She plans to attend Vanderbilt in the fall.
"I feel like by making it test optional the person who isn't able to score as well because they don't have the same resources, maybe that can level up the playing field a bit," Sun said.
High school counselors said the conversation about whether a student plans to take the exam is personalized to fit the particular student's goals.
"For those kids who really strive in the classroom and perform well academically, who may not be good test takers, it is to their advantage and they can then be evaluated on a wholistic approach from colleges," said Jen Spotanski, a counselor with the Parkway School District.
Spotanski said if a student is looking to apply to a more selective school where a test score might benefit them, she will encourage the student to consider taking the test, if they're able. She believes the test optional policy also helps minority students, who may not have access to the same resources as other students.
"I do think there is fear for some students and families that, oh if I don't submit a score they're going to think I'm not up to par with other highly academic students taking the same types of classes, with the same GPA," she said. "So I hope when colleges say they're test optional, that's truly what's going on."
Parkway Schools will offer the ACT to students in April during the school day.
Supporters of the idea say it levels the playing field and allows students without access to the test, or those who don't test well, to not be penalized by admissions staff. Others say it is a slippery slope and can result in students being admitted who are not prepared and then struggle as a result.
Last fall, News 4 spoke to Jason Marks, President of Mackler Associates, a local tutoring company. He warns students and parents against forgoing the exams.
"Highly competitive colleges are used to seeing these numbers, so that students who don't submit, may find themselves because of the volume of applications, at a competitive disadvantage," Marks said.
According to Washington University's website, it admitted 16 percent of applicants for the 2024 class. 88 percent of those students were in the top 10 percent of their high school class and the middle 50 percent scored between 33 and 35 on the ACT and between 1450-1560 on the SAT.
Marks said historically test scores can serve to tip the balance in favor of a applicant when being compared to the rest of the applicant pool. It also demonstrates academic ability and preparedness, especially if a school isn't familiar with the high school an applicant graduated from.
"In order to fairly evaluate students that come from different high schools, they have used this test," he said. "They felt if we have a minimum level of expectation that everybody has to do, then we can have an objective standard, though nothing is perfect."
Without the data from an exam, Marks said the process becomes increasingly random and chaotic.
"A lot of their built-in, subconscious biases they may have had from doing this for years with a test just don't magically disappear," he said.
Within the last week, UMSL said it will continue the policy into the 2022-2023 school year, as will Washington University in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.