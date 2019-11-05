FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) — Over 60 students are part of a health investigation at a Festus R VI School District after an outbreak of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, spread.
The school district said 16 of the students have tested positive with the illness. Twenty-five of the 60 students tested negative.
Of those who tested positive, 15 attend the high school and one attends the intermediate school.
The school district said the other students are still waiting to either get tested or get results.
The district is working with the Jefferson County Health Department to investigate the cases.
Immunization is the best prevention against pertussis, the health department said.
The Jefferson County Health Department didn't recommend the school closes while the investigation is ongoing. The district said there's no evidence that closing the school will stop the illness from spreading. The illness spread by coughing and not touching contaminated surfaces.
The school district is urging parents to make sure their children are washing their hands and covering their mouths when coughing.
