ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Webster University announced Thursday that all students and employees are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
The university announced that all students, faculty and staff are required to begin the vaccination process by the start of the fall semester.
"Currently, health departments around the world are reporting a rapid increase in documented infections due to the Delta variant of COVID-19. Also, there are reports of other variants," the university said.
The new vaccination policy does not apply to:
- Students who are studying fully online and adjunct faculty who are teaching fully online; and
- Students, faculty and staff who work and/or study in states or countries that have local laws that prevent Webster from enforcing mandatory vaccinations.
Several mass vaccinations events have been held across St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles. Here’s a guide to find the COVID-19 vaccine in the St. Louis region.
Webster joins SLU, Washington University, University of Illinois, Northwestern, DePaul, Loyola and University of Chicago as schools in the bi-state area mandating the COVID-19 vaccine.
