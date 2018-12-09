Saint Louis University generic

Saint Louis University (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An armed robbery involving three students took place near the Saint Louis University campus early Sunday morning.

In a tweet, SLU said the robbery took place on the west side of Cansius parking lot on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Spring. The parking lot is just north of the university’s campus.

The school said police had been notified and had responded along with the Department of Public Safety. The area was secured and searched for the suspect. 

The suspect remains at large.

SLU said its campus is safe and normal activities have resumed.

The school described the robbery suspect as a black man in a dark colored vehicle in another tweet. It said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Spring.

News 4 has contacted police for details about this incident and will update the story when a response is made.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.