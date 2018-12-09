ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An armed robbery involving three students took place near the Saint Louis University campus early Sunday morning.
In a tweet, SLU said the robbery took place on the west side of Cansius parking lot on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Spring. The parking lot is just north of the university’s campus.
Armed Robbery occured on Westside of Canisus Pklt on side walk in the 300 block of Spring. 3 SLU Students. SLPD has been notified and officers have rspnd. ch— Saint Louis University (@SLU_Official) December 9, 2018
The school said police had been notified and had responded along with the Department of Public Safety. The area was secured and searched for the suspect.
The suspect remains at large.
SLU ALERT: DPS and STLPD are on scene. A search of area has been conducted. Suspect is still at large. Campus is safe. Resume normal activity. ch— Saint Louis University (@SLU_Official) December 9, 2018
SLU said its campus is safe and normal activities have resumed.
The school described the robbery suspect as a black man in a dark colored vehicle in another tweet. It said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Spring.
A black male in dark colored vehicle traveling North bound on Spring. Avoid the area. If you in a safe location remain there until further details. ch— Saint Louis University (@SLU_Official) December 9, 2018
News 4 has contacted police for details about this incident and will update the story when a response is made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.