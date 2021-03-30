ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Mehlville school was evacuated after a threatening message was found Tuesday morning.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bresler said a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall in Washington Middle School. The building was evacuated before 11 a.m.
"Earlier this morning a message was found on our wall that said 'I’m going to blow up the school.' Police have not found any weapons or explosives on our campus," Bresler said.
St. Louis County officers searched the area and determined it was safe for students and staff to return before 12:30 p.m. School officials said they will ease students back into instruction and help them process the morning's events.
