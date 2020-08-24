WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Many students across the St. Louis region returned to school classrooms Monday for the first time since mid-March when schools turned to all virtual learning because of the pandemic.
Dionne Liddell has two children who were in class on Monday at Liberty High School in the Wentzville School District.
"They've been home almost six months. They were ready. We were all ready," she said.
The Wentzville district is one of several that chose to switch to a hybrid schedule with some in-person instruction and some virtual learning.
Aniyah Liddell is a junior and because the family recently moved into the district, said she was glad to be attending at least a few days of school.
"It was good to go in and make friends and stuff like that," said Liddell.
Liddell said teachers were making sure students followed all safety procedures. She said she washed her hands six times and she and her younger brother, Cameron, complained about wearing a mask all day.
"For me when I wear a mask it was really uncomfortable. I could barely, people really couldn't hear me," said Cameron Liddell.
Both said desks in classrooms were spaced around 6-feet apart and students were allowed to eat lunch outside the cafeteria, on a patio, to help make social distancing possible.
Most students in the Jennings School District were back in class also today. Pre-kindergarten students will attend school 5-days a week and 4th grade through 12th grade students will be divided into two groups and students will alternate the days they attend.
Superintendent Dr. Art McCoy said the district has done a lot to make sure all students and their parents are prepared for the days students will be learning online.
"Every student has a computer. Every parent can get connectivity and each has a life coach or a champion to help them problem solve thru the problems of connecting or how to get their password or how to help their students learn," he said.
At Jennings High School, students have a see-through barrier on each desk and desks are not shared with other students throughout the day. Even though students are seated at least 6 feet apart, they're still required to wear masks.
The district has hired additional teachers in order to keep class sizes small enough to allow for social distancing. But the number of students in the district's buildings has been reduced because some families have chosen to do virtual learning. Additionally, students in 4th-12th are divided into 2 groups and each attends on alternating days.
McCoy told News 4 that it's good for students to be back in school with their friends and back to a normal routine.
"Being here physically uplifts the mental health and the attitude of belonging and togetherness," said McCoy.
McCoy said each morning students will have their temperatures checked and will be asked a series of health screening questions before being allowed to attend school that day.
