Students protest over mask requirements in Bethalto, IL

BETHALTO, IL (KMOV.com) -- Students and parents showed up in protest at the Bethalto Community School on Friday .
The protest was in response to the district's mask requirement. The Illinois school district announced Friday's closure on Thursday, calling it an "emergency day" but that didn't stop students from showing up.
The superintendent said the district was working on a mask optional plan. However, tensions became disruptive this week and safety concerns were voiced. In response, school was canceled and a special board meeting was set up for Monday night.
