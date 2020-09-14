CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Student-athletes and parents once again came out to protest youth sports restrictions, this time outside of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's office.
Page is standing firm behind the restrictions which limit moderate or high impact sports, like football, lacrosse and softball, from playing competitively.
Around 100 parents and students took part in Monday's protest including Elizabeth Schweppe, whose child plays hockey.
"I'm out here for all of the kids of St. Louis County, every county in this district has been disproportionately punished," Schweppe said. "We want our children to be free. If they can go to Six Flags, if people can go to casinos, if we can go shopping in the malls, our kids need to be back in schools and back in sports now."
De Smet senior football player Jack McCook was out at the protest saying he wants another chance to impress college scouts.
"I'm out here today not only for myself but also for my team and school," McCook said. "Whenever Mr. Page came out and said we couldn't have a season it was heartbreaking for my team because we won a state championship last year and we really want to defend that."
