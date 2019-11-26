ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of students were able to learn about teen pregnancy and disease prevention at the Better Family Life's Teen Empowerment Rally on Tuesday.
Officials say the rally is "designed to unite, empower and excite youth about making proud and responsible choices as they continue their efforts towards Teen Pregnancy Prevention and HIV/STD awareness in the community."
READ: Three STDs reach all-time highs in the US, new report says
Motivational speakers, local and national artists, poets and community leaders attended the event.
Students were asked to showcase what they've learned in artistic manners like raps, poems and videos.
