Ferguson, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Students in 6th through 12th grade in the Ferguson-Florissant school district will only be able to carry clear backpacks when school starts Thursday, August 15.
It’s all part of the district’s new safety and security campaign, called “Let’s Be Clear—No Weapons In Our Schools.” The district is providing the clear bookbags as well as a zippered pouch for personal items.
“Places like Parkland, Columbine and Sandy Hook are instantly familiar because of the school violence that occurred there,” Ferguson-Florissant Superintendent Dr. Joseph Davis said. “We want to prevent that from happening in our schools, and more, we like every community, want safe and high-quality schools.”
The district said it spoke with students, staff, teachers and community members before developing the new plan. Officials said there will also be additional school resource officers at all secondary schools and security officers in all elementary schools.
“They will focus on building relationships and educating our students about safety, the students’ role as citizens, and how to communicate and collaborate to have safe schools,” Davis said.
The district told News 4 it has received some negative feedback about the plan, but for the most part, parents appreciate the steps the school is taking to keep students safe.
You can learn more about the safety initiative by clicking here.
