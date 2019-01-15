BALLWIN (KMOV.com) - 2 students were hit by a car just outside of Parkway West High School Tuesday afternoon.
Chesterfield police say two cars crashed on Clayton Road and one of the cars hit 15 and 16-year-old girls.
Both girls were rushed to a hospital in serious condition and are expected to survive.
