FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of students across the St. Louis metro are heading back into the classroom Monday, some, for the first time in more than a year and a half.
"The thing that we're trying to do is to be like a one-stop help all thing today," Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. said.
Chief McCall Jr. and other community leaders stuffed cars with backpacks, school supplies, thermometers, masks, hand sanitizer, food and more on Sunday at the Ferguson-Florissant kick-off event. School starts back in-person for all students Monday.
"I'm mostly looking forward to having good grades and socializing with other people and getting my work done," Aniyah Adams said.
Adams, a Ferguson-Florissant sixth grader, spent the last year and a half learning virtually. She says it was super challenging at times, but she was lucky to have her mom there to help.
"She's an 'A' student, and I'm just looking forward to her being with the other students, to be able to socialize, interact with her teacher, and go out there and do her very sacrificing best," Dianna Adams, Aniyah's mom, said.
Dianna Adams is one of the many parents who picked up school supplies for their students Sunday afternoon. She says she wouldn't have been able to get the supplies on her own.
"I have a sixth grader and then two going into kindergarten, and I'm not working right now. So, therefore, I feel blessed and privileged to be apart of it," Adams said.
Despite being excited for her kids to be back in the classroom, Adams tells News 4 she's still apprehensive with the virus going around.
"With the delta virus going around, I just hope they're able to stay in the classroom and all the kids' performance will be up to par," Adams said.
Ferguson community leaders and members gave out dozens of supplies Sunday ahead of kids' first day in the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.