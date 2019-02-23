MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- With a shared goal of shaping their community, 190 students from 19 schools met for six weeks to use STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
Worldwide Technology hosted it’s fourth STEM forum Saturday.
Groups made up of about 10 students each were paired with a mentor from Worldwide Technology. The groups were then tasked with using science, technology, engineering and math to solve a community problem.
The students from MICDS came up with an app that tracks how much time they spend doing homework.
“We’re coding constantly, balancing schoolwork as well so it can be a bit difficult,” said Michael Gira, a senior at MICDS. “We share this data with teachers so they can make better decisions on homework and even whole course.”
Through creativity and STEM, the students hope to innovate the future.
This competition has really provided so much growth … [They’ve] really come out of their comfort zone ,” said Janet Purdy, MICDS teacher.
The groups then present their coded-creations to be judged by Worldwide Technology's leaders.
“The creativity and innovation … blows me away every time,” said Worldwide Technology CEO and co-founder Jim Kavanaugh.
And together the students are coming up with ideas that could fuel their own futures, proving the power of science, technology, engineering and math stems far beyond the classroom.
