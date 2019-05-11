Osage County, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several high schoolers were hospitalized after a driver struck a school bus head-on in Osage County late Friday night.
The crash happened on Highway 63, just west of the metro in Westphalia. The school bus was carrying 10 students on a soccer team, police say.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, students were taken to a hospital in ambulances while the bus driver and the other driver involved in the crash were air lifted to a hospital in Columbia.
It is unknown what school the students attended or the extent of their injuries
News 4 is working to learn more details. The story will be update as more information becomes available.
