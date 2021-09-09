ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A threatening message prompted the evacuation of Mehlville High School.
School officials said the building was evacuated Thursday morning after a threatening message was found in the boys bathroom.
St. Louis County police searched the building and indicated it was safe for students and staff to return just before 1 p.m.
