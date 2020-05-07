ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Amidst the coronavirus, two local cosmetology schools have suddenly shut their doors, leaving students desperate for help.
But the schools qualified for hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds under the CARES Act and now students are asking: where’s the money?
“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Ariona Baker.
There are anger and tears from students at Elaine Steven Beauty College in Florissant, after learning the school was shutting down for good.
“I feel like I have to start from scratch again and I went through hell just to get to this school,” said Keasia Dean.
Wednesday, student after student rolled out and packed up the tools of their trade.
“We are all in the blind, we don’t know where we are going next, they don’t have another school set up for us,” said Deja Harmon.
In mid-March, the college and a sister location in Wentzille, shut their doors temporarily. Students say there was only so much they could learn about hair, nails and makeup online and they looked forward to getting back to class.
“We thought everything was going to be okay,” Harmon said.
But now, after News 4 began investigating, we found the schools, like many other universities and colleges have qualified for federal funding through the CARES Act.
The relief package is meant to help schools hit hard by the pandemic, we scoured the document from the federal department of education showing each schools allocation.
For example, St. Louis University received $5.1 million in federal funds, half of which they say they will distribute to students who are applying for emergency financial assistance.
Same for UMSL, they say 48 hours after receiving millions, a spokesperson says they started cutting checks to hundreds of students who need it during the crisis.
The beauty schools were allocated more than $600,000 dollars, half of which could have gone directly to students.
“I am feeling like Jerry McGuire, show me the money, where is my money, I am deserving of this, this is an investment,” said Katrina Chatman.
Chatman says she cannot get answers but says the owner should have ensured her students—many of whom are struggling financially—should get the money.
“I am definitely angry, definitely angry,” said Chatman.
We caught up with the owner, Jean Kinion, outside Elaine Steven Beauty College, but she would not answer any of our questions.
Students say, with the school open for decades but now closed, their dreams are now on-hold but they’re still determined.
“It’s not over though, we are going to keep going, doing what we got to do,” said Dean.
News 4 reached out to the Federal Department of Education, which is doling out the funds. We wanted to know if the cosmetology schools had received the relief money, but they told us they didn’t have the institutional breakdown we were looking for.
