BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The superintendent of Belleville East High School said some students are facing serious discipline and possibly criminal charges after a large brawl in the cafeteria Thursday.
Superintendent Jeff Dosier said there were no weapons involved, and no classes or events were cancelled because of this.
Staff members and a school resource officer responded immediately. Three students were taken into custody.
