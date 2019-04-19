ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – More than 12 Washington University students were arrested Friday when they protested for a $15 minimum wage for campus workers.
The students are part of the Washington University Graduate Workers Union. The group says eight students were arrested during a sit-in at the Chancellor-Elect’s office on Monday.
"Housekeepers in our building are here early early early in the morning and they will leave and go to another job. I've talked to multiple housekeepers here that have three jobs just to try to pay their bills," said Ben Groebe with the Washington University Grad Workers Union.
The students say they plan to camp outside until the Chancellor-Elect agrees to raise the minimum wage.
The university later released a statement:
Washington University strives to be an employer of choice in the St. Louis region. Our minimum wage for direct and contract employees is well above the state and federal mandate, and is toward the top in the region. The university also provides a benefits package that strives to anticipate the broadest needs of our employees, especially employees with families who have to juggle the pressures of work and home. Nonetheless, we always are considering additional ways to support our employees. Several members of the university leadership have met with Fight for $15 leaders to listen to their concerns and understand their perspective. In each of those conversations, including with Chancellor-elect Martin directly, administrators have shared that there is a process underway to develop an issue brief that includes an analysis of options. When that process is complete, the chancellor-elect will discuss the options with a variety of stakeholders. After that, a decision will be made and shared with the university community.
