FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two students are in custody after a loaded handgun was found at a high school in north St. Louis County Tuesday.
McCluer High School administrators and the Florissant Police School Resource officer immediately began investigating after receiving a report of the gun and were able to find both the gun and student, according to Florissant police.
The student was then arrested. A second student was also arrested for allegedly taking the gun from the other student and hiding it in a book bag.
The case of the first student arrested will be forwarded to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The case for the second student arrested will be given to the St. Louis County Family Court.
In a press release, police said they are “committed to working with our School Districts in order to keep our schools a safe and secure learning environment.”
No other details have been disclosed.
