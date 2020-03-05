HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hazelwood Central High School officials say a student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to school Wednesday.
The school resource officer and school officials took the student out of class and took the gun. The student faces a minimum of 180 days of suspension and possible expulsion.
Officials said there was never a threat to anyone. No one was injured and the student didn't resist.
"The safety of our students and staff is the District's priority. We do not and will not tolerate guns or any weapons in our schools or on school district property at any time," Hazelwood School District said in a statement. "We plead with our parents to remind their children about our "No Weapons In Our Schools" code of conduct to help keep all students and staff safe."
