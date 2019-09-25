JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A student who made threats against Northwest High School in Jefferson County on Snapchat has been taken into custody, the district says.
The district said a parent notified administrations about a threat made against the school on Snapchat.
The threat was made by a student who attends another district, but it was received and shared by students at Northwest, the district says.
The person behind the post was later taken into custody. The district says students and staff are not in danger.
The district says there will be ample security for Homecoming Weekend activities.
