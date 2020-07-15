O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A student who attend graduation and prom at St. Dominic High School has tested positive, the school's president told News 4.
The school held an outdoor graduation on July 8 and an off-site prom July 10. The student attended both events, President Jim Welby said.
The student was tested after experiencing symptoms on Sunday, July 12.
"We have informed all families with students who attended either event, and have encouraged them to follow the guidance recommended by local health officials and the CDC, monitoring their children for any symptoms of COVID-19," Welby said.
