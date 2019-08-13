ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – While many St. Louis-area students start school this week, Tuesday is also the first day for a teacher with a very special connection to the Parkway School District.
Kelly Meyer distinctly remembers the kindergarten teacher that left a life-changing impression on her.
"Of course, I remember Miss Wagner. How could you not remember her?" said Meyer.
There are also some students, teachers never forget
"I do remember her as a student. I remember her kind of shy and quiet," said Lindsey Wagner.
It's been nearly two decades since Kelly Meyer was in Wagner's Claymont Elementary kindergarten class.
"She was someone I could look to and I felt safe. I felt valued and I felt if ever needed anything, I knew I could go to her," said Meyer.
Now, the two women will be back at Claymont, together again, with Meyer taking a kindergarten teaching role at the same school she attended, just down the hall from Wagner.
"I think it makes me officially old," said Wagner with a laugh. "I love it. I think it's exciting. I think it's unique. And I'm really proud I get to work with her because she's turned into an amazing human being."
Meyer also substitute taught and did her student teaching at Claymont. When the school expanded to add a fifth kindergarten class, she threw her name in the hat thinking it was a long shot. But, her former teacher, Miss Wagner, became one of her biggest advocates.
"It's like a proud momma teacher moment," said Wagner.
"The fact that I'm back here at Claymont is kind of a dream come true," said Meyer.
Kelly told News 4 she is still trying to get used to calling Miss Wagner by her first name - Lindsey - when they see each other at work. There are plenty of lessons Miss Wagner taught that Meyer plans to bring to her own classroom.
"I want to be that safe place for my students to come like if they need anything, I am there for them, just like she was there for me," said Meyer.
