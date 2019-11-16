MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County school is warning students and parents about the seriousness of making threats.
A student at Pattonville High School found a graffiti threat in a boys bathroom on Friday. The graffiti said "shooting this school - 11/18/20."
The school's principal said the student who wrote it was quickly found and students were never in danger. No weapons were found on the school property. The student was taken into police custody.
In a letter to parents, the school's principal thanked the student who alerted the staff and said such threats have serious consequences.
"Students should be aware that making a threat, even as a joke, will result in serious consequences for the student, including potential legal charges. Threats of any kind - whether real or as a joke - will not be tolerated, and we will always take prompt action to address them and keep our students safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.