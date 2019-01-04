JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) –- A Festus man was killed in a New Year’s Day crash in Jefferson County.
Andrew J. Lucas, 27, was killed when his Honda Accord crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Honda Odyssey on Mapaville Hematite Road north of Highway P. The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Odyssey sustained moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. He has been identified as Doug Smelser, the band director at Herculaneum High School.
A student started a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with medical expenses for the band director who has been at the school since 1995.
