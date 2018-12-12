O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A juvenile was taken into custody after parents of high school students reported threatening images and statements were being made on social media.
The O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department said they received calls from concerned parents of children that attend Liberty High School on Sommers Road Tuesday night. The callers reported the threats were made via Snapchat from a student towards other students at the school.
Officers then began investigating and quickly identified the juvenile subject. After making contact with the juvenile, the subject was taken into custody at their residence. In addition, police said evidence was seized from the home.
According to the police department, the incident appears to be isolated and only involves the one juvenile. Officials at the Wentzville School District have also been made aware of the incident and are participating in the investigation.
The juvenile’s parents are assisting police with the investigation.
Wednesday, officials said there will be an increased police presence at the high school.
The investigation is ongoing.
Below is what was sent to families and staff early Wednesday morning regarding the incident:
LHS Students, Staff and Parents,
Late last night we were alerted by a number of students and parents that there was a social media threat made towards our students and our school. We immediately launched an investigation in cooperation with law enforcement officials, the student was identified and has been taken into custody. We will continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate, but we want to assure you that at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident involving only this student. As an added precaution, there will be an increased police presence on our campus today.
The Wentzville School District and law enforcement officials take these types of threats very seriously, and school administrators and police quickly proceeded to take appropriate action to ensure the safety of students and staff. Because of a strong partnership with our students, parents, and law enforcement, we were able to uncover, investigate and intervene in this situation right away. Students, parents, staff and community members should use this incident as an example of the absolute necessity of reporting any and all threats towards the school or other students.
Please contact me if you have additional concerns about this incident, and thank you for your support of our students and school. Student safety is always our primary concern, and the more we all work together, the stronger and safer we are as a school community.
