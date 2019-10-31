WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A gun was found at Holt High School Thursday morning.
The Wentzville School District said a student alerted a staff member that another student may have a weapon at the school. Law enforcement and school administrators found the student and were able to confiscate the weapon.
The student and weapon were in police custody as of noon Thursday.
School officials said there is nothing to indicate any remaining threat to the school. They also said they are working closely with law enforcement and are confident the situation has been contained.
“Weapons of any kind are not permitted on school property and we take these matters very seriously. We want to assure you that safety is always our number one concern and we are grateful to the student who notified staff: they did exactly what we ask of students - if you see something or hear something, say something,” the school district posted on Facebook.
No other information has been released.
