St. Charles, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Lindenwood University sent an email to notify the community of a student death on campus Wednesday night.
The university's president, Dr. John Porter, sent the statement sharing the news of the death.
"I write with a heavy heart to share news of a student death on campus this evening," Porter said in the email. "The University has been in close contact with the family and we are asking everyone to respect other’s privacy at this time."
Lindenwood's student newspaper, Lindenlink, reported a heavy police and public safety presence outside of Calvart Rogers Hall on campus throughout the night.
The university has not released any more information at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.