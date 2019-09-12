SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A student has been charged after a threat was made towards a Metro East middle school.
Wednesday, administration at Shiloh Village School District #85 contacted police that a student made a threat to Shiloh Middle School at 1 Wildcat Crossing for Thursday’s school day.
The 13-year-old student has been charged with disorderly conduct (school threat).
Police said the student “did not have the means to carry out the threat in his possession at school.”
As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at the school on Thursday.
The student remains in custody at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.