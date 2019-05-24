NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An eighth grader brought a gun to Ritenour Middle School Friday, police said.
An administrator called St. John police after a student acted suspiciously. Responding officers searched the student and found a semi-automatic pistol.
The student was taken into custody, but police say he is not discussing why he brought the weapon to school.
Authorities do not believe the student threatened anyone with the gun.
