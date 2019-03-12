ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Bruised and bloodied is a stark contrast from the jovial pre-teen Kim Clay says she knows her grandson Keishawn to be.
“When I came to the school and saw his face like that it just broke my heart,” said Clay.
Last week, she says she had to take him to the emergency room after getting a call that he was attacked by two students at Yeatman-Liddell Middle School.
“He had a concussion from the person who kicked him in the head,” said Clay.
Clay says this could have been prevented had the district done more to protect him because he has special needs and suffers from Autism and ADHD.
“I think this is really terrible the boys jumped on him like this,” said Clay.
Clay says her grandson recently transferred to St. Louis Public Schools from University City. She claims Keishawn’s specialized learning program was reduced from more than 10 services to just five with the St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS).
She says he’s no longer in smaller classrooms and is placed in general population classes. He also no longer gets a specialty teacher to accompany him throughout his school day.
“I really don’t want to send him back,” said Clay.
News 4 reached out to the district to see what can done about this.
A spokesperson with SLPS sent News 4 the following statement:
Our district has not had any broad sweeping budget cuts in special education beyond typical reductions due to decreases in enrollment. A Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) has and will continue to be provided to all eligible students receiving special education services in Saint Louis Public Schools.
Any decisions to reduce services, per the IEP process, are team decisions based on student performance data and progression toward desired goals and objectives.
