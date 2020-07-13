KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Right now, dozens of school districts are in Phase 2 of the “Return to Sports” guidance and Phase 3 is now delayed due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area.
At least two student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 this week and school districts are taking action to quarantine others impacted.
Kirkwood High School Athletic Director Corey Nesslage said on Sunday they learned a football player tested positive for the virus. The other student-athletes who participated in the workout group will have to quarantine for 14 days.
On Monday, Eureka High School learned a student athlete participating in strength and conditioning camp also received a positive test result.
“The student was on campus last week and Monday morning. As soon as his parents became aware of a positive test result Monday morning, Eureka High officials were notified and the student was sent home,” the Eureka High School principal said in a letter to students and parents.
The St. Louis Return to Sports Task Force, made up of medical professionals, coaches and athletic directors, announced schools could enter into Phase 2 on June 29 based on criteria. That allows for team workouts and practices. But according to the task force, Phase 3 is on pause.
“As of July 13, gating criteria has not been met to move to phase 3. It is recommended at this time to remain doing activities within Phase 2 until at least July 26,” read the guidelines.
Dr. Brian Mahaffey, a member of the task force and SSM Sports Medicine doctor, said they are keeping a close eye on the rising case numbers in the St. Louis region.
“We look at it every single week to make sure we’re doing the right thing,” he said.
When asked whether he thinks fall sports will take place, he pauses.
“Three weeks ago I would have said 'yes, no doubt,' but I think there is some doubt at this point. Again it’s very hard, its mid-July, a month from now we may see those numbers dropping.”
He said the best thing schools can do is continue following the guidelines and for parents and student athletes, everyone needs to work together.
“Be smart, be honest, that’s the number one thing. Don’t try to hide symptoms or hide the fact that you might have been exposed,” said Dr. Mahaffey.
