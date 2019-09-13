WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A student at Timberland High School was taken into custody after threatening to carry out a shooting at a football game, the Wentzville School District said.
The district says a student from Timberland High School posted a social media threat that read, “the holt football game finna get shot up.”
The student was later taken into custody, the district says. The post was taken down.
The district says the post was “a case of poor judgment” and is asking parents to talk with kids about being responsible on social media.
Extra police will be at the football game Friday, the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.