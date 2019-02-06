HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A student at a St. Louis County high school was arrested at school Tuesday for possessing a firearm.
Police say the student, a 17-year-old male, was with a group of other students in the hallway at Hazelwood Central Tuesday afternoon when he was approached by a school administrator.
School resource officers then discovered an unloaded handgun concealed in his “man bag,” police say.
Police arrived on scene and arrested the 17-year-old without incident.
The suspect has not been charged as of Wednesday afternoon.
