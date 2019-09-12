FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A student at a Jefferson County high school was taken into custody Thursday morning.
According to the Festus R-VI School District, a student told high school administrators that another student mentioned having a gun on campus.
School officials removed the student from class immediately and searched the student's vehicle.
They found an Airsoft-type BB gun, three small knives and a pair of brass knuckles.
The school resource officer, who is a Festus police officer, along with juvenile authorities, took the student into custody.
An email with information following the incident was sent out to parents in the school district.
