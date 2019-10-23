ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A student who brought a gun to Ritenour High School was arrested Wednesday morning.
Ritenour officials say the gun was discovered in the student's backpack.
The student did not threaten any students, the school said.
The student, who was not named, was taken into custody by the St. Ann Police Department.
No other information was made immediately available.
