ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A student is in custody after a threat was posted on social media regarding a north St. Louis County school.
The Ferguson-Florissant School District said they were made aware of the threat around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. The threatening message was posted to social media and directed at McCluer North High School, according to district officials.
After learning of the threat, police were contacted and began interviewing students. A female student was then taken into custody. Officials said the police investigation showed the threat was not credible, but district administrators will have additional officers at the school Wednesday.
The school district said students can report any rumors or unsafe situation to a trusted adult or through their online reporting tool, www.psstworld.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.