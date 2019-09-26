(KMOV.com) - St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 17-year old Jesus Cabrera with making a terroristic threat.
Investigators said he posted a message on Snapchat directed at a homecoming dance. The post was first noticed by the parent of a student at Northwest High School.
"Late Tuesday afternoon, our principle was informed by a parent that she saw her child's Snapchat account and it had a threatening message on it," said superintendent Dr. Desi Kirchhofer.
According to court documents, the post said, "Imma make some [expletive] cry at [homecoming]." Court records also said, after his arrest, Cabrera admitted to posting the message and said that he wanted to make girls at Northwest High School cry.
Cabrera is a student at Rockwood Summit High School. The principal of that school, Dr. Emily McCown posted a message that said:
“At Rockwood Summit the safety and security of our students is always our top priority. We feel it is important to communicate with our community that a Summit student is facing charges after allegedly sending a threatening private message to a student from another school district via a social media platform.
When we became aware of the situation, we immediately contacted authorities. While we know this was not a threat to Rockwood Summit or our students, we began working with police to ensure the safety of all students.
It is important to us that our students feel valued and cared for. Our students’ well-being is always our first priority. If you or your child have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.”
Cabrera was arrested in Kirkwood where he’d been living with the family of a friend. According to that family, Cabrera moved to the U.S. two years ago from Venezuela but was left homeless and without money when his mother moved back last year.
Bond is set at $20,000, cash-only.
