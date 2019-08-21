ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While most districts are well into the second week of school, you or your child may still be having trouble adjusting to a new sleep schedule.
Dr. Ken Haller, SLUCare pediatrician at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, told News 4 it’s important to sleep when you can.
“There really is something to taking power naps, taking maybe a 10 to 20 minutes,” Haller said. “Just be quiet, close your eyes, turn off the lights and then come out of it. That will often make you feel more refreshed than taking an hour, ninety minutes because then you go into a whole REM sleep cycle.”
Haller said kids may need to take a short nap when they get home from school if they’re still adjusting to a new schedule.
“They may need to take a nap in the afternoon that they didn’t need before to kind of get them over the hump,” he said.
According to Haller, putting away technology is key when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep. He recommends putting all devices away at least 30 minutes before bedtime.
“The visuals, the light, the sort of hectic kind of images that pop up there really stimulate the brain and keep it awake,” he said. “And we really want the brain to be quiet before kids go to bed.”
On the weekends, Haller recommends trying to keep your kids on their school sleep schedule.
“At most, let them have an extra hour of sleep,” he said. “We don’t want them to slip into kind of a jet leg place where they’re getting up really late and then Monday and Tuesday are really tough for them.”
