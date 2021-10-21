ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Wheel and Union Station in downtown St. Louis have turned purple to raise awareness about domestic violence. October is domestic violence awareness month.
The Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation is hosting its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Rally Walk Saturday at Chrome Plaza on Chouteau Avenue in St. Louis. The event will go on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The foundation's goal this year is to raise $500,000 to help women and children who are survivors of domestic violence.
There are a variety of resources to help those who are currently struggling with or have struggled with domestic violence.
To get help, you can click here for a crisis helpline or here for the St. Louis domestic violence resource directory.
For those in the Metro East, click here for the violence prevention center.
