KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN/KMBC) – With only $7 to her name and bills way past due, Shetara Sims found a lucky dollar bill and bought a scratch ticket.
“She won $100 and I said we should donate it to the police officer that got shot for his family to go eat and like see him,” said Sims’ daughter Rakiya Edmondson.
Edmondson’s sister was killed in Kansas City in 2012.
“The detectives were really there for us,” Sims said. “They were there for us more than anyone can imagine. They did things they didn’t have to do.”
Sims said officers sent daily messages and visited the family while they were grieving.
"They came to see my kids. They did a lot. They were fathers, therapists. They were everything,” she recalled.
When Sims donated to help the wounded officer, police were overwhelmed.
"To hear her call and just express thanks for no reason other than she's thankful. It's really impactful to us and it's really touching to us,” said Kansas City Police Sgt. Jake Becchina.
When Sims made the initial donation, she didn’t leave her name or number, so it took police days to track her down.
Officers then made a gofundme account for Sims, which has raised more than $8,000, money Sims said she will use to pay her bills.
