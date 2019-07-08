ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Two people were hospitalized Sunday night after a shooting outside of the St. Louis Art Museum.
Officers arrived at 1 Fine Arts Drive just before 11 p.m. Once they arrived, police learned that a man was shot in the back and a woman was shot in the face following a fight they had.
Police later said the man and woman were inside a vehicle struggling over a gun when they were both struck by the gunfire.
The 22-year-old woman, whom police said was the suspect, was listed in critical condition. The 42-year-old man was listed as stable at the hospital.
According to police, the gun the two struggled over was stolen in 2016 from the 1700 block of Cora.
The investigation is ongoing.
