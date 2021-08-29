DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- An argument at a downtown St. Louis loft party turned violent early Sunday morning.
A 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the Bogan Lofts in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue for a report of a shooting. As they approached the complex, officers saw several juveniles running from the building as a 14-year-old boy flagged them down. The boy, later identified as the suspect, was suffering from a gunshot wound in his hand.
According to police, the teen was hosting a party inside the loft, rented by a parent, when an argument began in the hallway. Police said the teen pulled out a gun and another boy tried to wrestle it away from him. As the pair struggled over the gun, the 14-year-old boy fired it several times and ultimately shot a 14-year-old girl in the foot. Paramedics took the girl to the hospital for her injuries.
The suspect was taken into custody and remanded to juvenile courts, police said.
