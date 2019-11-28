ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Strong winds brought back a piece of the past Wednesday morning.
Annis Denay took a photo of an Old Venture sign that was spotted at the corner of West Florissant and Interstate 270 as heavy winds swept through the area. The Venture sign had been covered up but the cover blew away during the High Wind Warning.
Venture was a chain of retail stores that entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 1998. Months after filing for bankruptcy, the chain closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.