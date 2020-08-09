ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Heavy rain overnight caused flash flooding and several power outages across the News 4 viewing area.
The thunderstorms dumped between 3" to 5" of rain. The places hit the hardest are West St. Louis County, St. Charles and North County.
Significant flooding here on Riverview Lane off of 94 in St. Charles. We’re told these apartments were evacuated overnight. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/OqtYq4a6Jy— Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) August 9, 2020
A viewer captured a video of cars halfway underwater near Route 94 and Kisker Road around 1 a.m. in St. Charles County. A section of Riverview Lane near Route 94 was blocked off due to floodwaters creeping into the parking lot of a nearby apartment and gas station.
Some residents were told to evacuate Saturday night.
The South County Bible Church caught on fire after lightning struck the building. The roof and steeple of the building was damaged.
Services were cancelled this morning.
READ: 4Warn Forecast: Flash Flood Watch through 10 AM
Flooding closed the intersection of Illinois Route 162 and Route 157 late Sunday morning.
According to Ameren's power outage map, nearly 6,000 people in Missouri and 250 people in Illinois are currently without power after the storms swept through.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through 10 a.m. Sunday.
