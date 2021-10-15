The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on the interstate past Antire Road. MoDOT later reported the westbound lanes of the interstate in the area are expected to remain closed until at least 6:30 a.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A crash closed a portion of westbound Interstate 44 in St. Louis County Friday morning. 

Two tractor trailers hit one another before 4 a.m. on the interstate past Antire Road. The interstate was closed until 6:30 a.m. 

No one was injured in the crash. 

