ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stretches of St. Louis interstates are being renamed to honor lives lost. Governor Mike Parson signed measures on Wednesday to create memorial highways.
One portion of the bill honors Captain David Dorn. It renames a stretch of Interstate 70 from Shreve to Kingshighway as 'David Dorn Memorial Highway.' A portion of 170 will also bear his name. Dorn was killed during protests last summer while working security outside a pawnshop.
Wednesday's bill also recognizes St. Louis Blues legend Bobby Plager. I-64 from Jefferson to Tucker will now carry Plager's name.
