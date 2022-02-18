Bobby Plager

ST. LOUIS, MO - JUNE 15: St. Louis Blues' Bobby Plager is seen cheering during the St. Louis Blues Victory Parade on June 15, 2019, in Downtown St. Louis, MO. (Photo by Tim Spyers/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

 Icon Sportswire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A stretch of highway in downtown St. Louis has been renamed Bobby Plager Memorial Highway after the St. Louis Blues legend.

MoDOT finished installing the signs off of I-64/40 between Jefferson Avenue and Tucker Boulevard. Plager passed away in 2021 at 78 years old.

Plager's No. 5 jersey was retired in 2017 by the Blues. He played 10 seasons with the Blues.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.