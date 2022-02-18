ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A stretch of highway in downtown St. Louis has been renamed Bobby Plager Memorial Highway after the St. Louis Blues legend.
MoDOT finished installing the signs off of I-64/40 between Jefferson Avenue and Tucker Boulevard. Plager passed away in 2021 at 78 years old.
Plager's No. 5 jersey was retired in 2017 by the Blues. He played 10 seasons with the Blues.
