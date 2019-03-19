WEST ALTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A stretch of Highway 94 is closed in West Alton due to flooding, firefighters said.
The road is closed from Saale Road to Feltes Road due to water across the road at Harbor Point corner.
Firefighters are encouraging motorists to use Feltes Road and Saale Road as detours but are warning drivers about construction on those routes.
